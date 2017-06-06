posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on June 6th, 2017 at 4:39 pm

Mouni Roy has won the hearts of millions with her portrayal of Shivanya/Shivangi in the ‘Naagin’ franchise. Her beauty, charm, confidence and great acting chops have propelled her to immense popularity on the small screen which has led to her having a massive fan following. It’s really no surprise that she is one of the leading actresses in the industry today.

Outside the reel life, Mouni Roy happens to be a fun-loving girl who enjoys the simple pleasures of life and that’s what makes her even more likeable. You cannot help but fall in love with this girl. Here are some fun, lesser known facts about our favourite icchadhaari naagin –

Mouni Roy is lovingly called Maanya or Mon by her friends, family and loved ones.

The actress considers her father to be her only role model or idol.

Her favourite thing to do after a hectic day at work is sleep. She likes to sleep all day after a busy schedule!

She is a wanderer at heart! Her favourite travel destinations include London, Paris and a few other parts of Europe.

When it comes to Bollywood, her favourite song is 'Lag Jaa Gale' from the movie 'Who Kaun Thi?'

Mouni is extremely fond of dancing. She is a trained classical and ballet dancer. The audience loved and appreciated her performance in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She even worked as a choreographer during her college days.

She is a total bibliophile. Some of her favourite works are written by Dan Brown, Jon Winokur, Sylvia plath and J.K Rowling.

She loves kids immensely and brightens up in their company!

Mouni Roy values honesty and feels it is the best trait a person can have. She can’t stand dishonest people.

She is a total foodie! Mouni also loves painting and writing in her spare time.

