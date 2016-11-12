Naagin 2: Kahaani Ab Tak!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 12th, 2016 at 1:18 pm

Naagin 2 is getting more and more entertaining with every passing week. Have a look at what happened on this thrilling show till now...

 

 Shivanya's daughter Shivangi and Yamini’s adopted son Rocky fall in love.

 

DSC_0506

 

DSC_1121

 

Shesha is living as Ruchika and wants to marry Rocky but when Yamini gets to know that Shivanya and her daughter are alive, she makes a plan to get the Naagmani.

 

DSC_0545

 

DSC_1410

 

Avantika, the Mahishmati queen, returns to this world and joins them.

 

DSC_1485

 

On the day of wedding, all of them together stab Shivanya but she manages to stay alive and saves Shivangi by dressing up in her bridal outfit and pretends to be her.

 

DSC_1555

 

DSC_1583

 

Shesha kills Shivanya dressed as Shivangi because she wants to get married to Rocky.

 

DSC_1578

 

Rocky sees Shivangi dead and goes in a shock.

 

DSC_1912

 

Meanwhile, Shivangi, who was saved by Shivanya, gets to know about the reality and in Shivanya’s eyes she finds the image of all her killers.

 

DSC_1929

 

Rocky gets engaged to Shesha, but he sorely misses Shivangi, his true love.

 

DSC_1910

 

Shesha, Avantika, Yamini and others try to get the Naagmani but in vain. 

 

DSC_2417

 

On the other hand, Shivangi is able to touch and pick up the Naagmani. Scared that she will have to help her mother’s murderers, she attempts suicide but instead of dying she transforms into a Naagin and her real identity is revealed to her.

Shivangi swears to avenge her mother’s death and goes to Rocky’s house and meets Yamini, where Rocky is going to marry Ruchika.

 

DSC_2566

 

In the nick of time, Yamini gets Shivangi and Rocky married with an intention to get the Naagmani through Shivangi.

 

DSC_2532

 

Tune in to Naagin 2, every weekend at 8PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with