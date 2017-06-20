Naagin 2 finale: You would clamp your hand over your mouth, read to know why!

The story of Naagin 2 has reached its culmination. All this while we have seen how Shivangi stayed firm in taking revenge from her enemies by killing them one after another facing different types of hurdles her way.

 

Perhaps, she must have thought she would have a happy ending with the love of her life Rocky, however it seems destiny has yet another shocking surprise in store for her which she would have never imagined in her wildest dreams!

 

DSC_3208

 

 

What if someone very close kills Shivangi?

 

 

vlcsnap-error166

 

 

This will certainly put the audience to question whether Shivangi would come back to avenge her killer yet again?

 

Do not miss the final episodes of Naagin 2 coming Sat-Sun at 7 PM!


