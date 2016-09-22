posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 12:19 pm

It's time to ring the bells of celebration for Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay. The super dashing Bohra has been blessed with beautiful twin daughters. Teejay and Karan have been happily married to each other for 10 years.

Despite his busy schedule, Karanvir flew down to Vancouver, Canada to see his wife. They even did an adorable maternity photoshoot. Looks like both cannot wait to take the journey of this wonderful parenthood ahead. As Karanvir mentioned on the launch of Naagin 2- His babies are a gift from God.

Karanvir and Teejay's amazing bond came across even on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka’ Blockbuster. We hope that this new beginning in their life brings in tons of happiness.

Wishing the proud father-Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay congratulations once again!