Naagin 2 Actor- Karanvir Bohra has been blessed with twin daughters

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 12:19 pm

It's time to ring the bells of celebration for Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay. The super dashing Bohra has been blessed with beautiful twin daughters. Teejay and Karan have been happily married to each other for 10 years.

 

 

This is the first picture I'm posting with the baby bump... As the days get closer my heart skips a beat. Becoming a dad is something I never thought of, I always felt that I want kids coz I love then so much . Now it's dawning dawning upon me that a child doesn't only give birth to a mother but even a dad is born. @bombaysunshine and me we both still don't feel like parents or "mom" & "dad" in the making.... We have always felt that parents only mean our respective mum n dad😋😋😋 now there will be a new entity calling us that...completely unfathomable so far. But we are ready and with the grace of God we will humbly receive the gift he gives us🙏. God bless all the new and going2be mum n dad's

A photo posted by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on

 

 

Despite his busy schedule, Karanvir flew down to Vancouver, Canada to see his wife. They even did an adorable maternity photoshoot. Looks like both cannot wait to take the journey of this wonderful parenthood ahead. As Karanvir mentioned on the launch of Naagin 2- His babies are a gift from God. 

 

 

The first pic from our maternity photo shoot @bombaysunshine And we are just at the finish line 🙏 My child is so blessed to have a mother like you, the same way I'm so blessed to have a woman like you in my life....all God's grace 😇 I can't even fathom the way our life is going to change, but I do believe, the way we have sailed the seas of our relationship 🌊beat the turbulent waves of hardships🌩 and anchored ⚓️on the Shores of love❤️This too shall be another journey "To Worlds End" in our "Black Pearl" 🛳 Let's fasten our seat belts darling. And lots of thanks to my dearest @kimbasran for organising this beautiful #photoshoot the #makeup #styling....you are truly a darling, this wouldn't have happened without you.❤️ @anu.kang than you for the lovely hair styling of my bebu @bombaysunshine 👸 @geno_dot_ca thank you for your remarkable photography....your hands are magic. #bratpacks if you guys want to see the next photo from this photo shoot, check my friend/photographer @geno_dot_ca #instagram page on Saturday 😎 And to see the entire photo shoot, log on to my YouTube channel #karanvirnama on

A photo posted by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on

 

 

Karanvir and Teejay's amazing bond came across  even on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka’ Blockbuster. We hope that this new beginning in their life brings in tons of happiness. 

Wishing the proud father-Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay congratulations once again!


﻿

