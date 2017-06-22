posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 22nd, 2017 at 3:31 pm

‘Wedding day’ is extremely special for any girl. A dream that becomes a reality takes one through a beautiful journey of imaginations. Anyone would want it to be exactly the way she desired it to be. Be it the kind of a man she wants to be with, the attire, accessories, the decors, the place for this lifetime union to happen, just everything!

Now just to ensure that things don’t go haywire amidst all the wedding hush hush we bring forth some very essential things that every dulhania must carry with her.

Here’s a checklist below –

Indo- western clutches – Because during this period you meet lots of people, go for outings and meet relatives and friends for dinner and lunch.

Bridal stilettos – With that beautiful wedding outfit one should necessarily team up lovely sandals.

Basic shades of lipsticks, kohl pencils – You need not keep your skin under heavy makeup all the time. The basic shades of lipsticks and kajal can always give you a sober yet pretty look.

Sindoor – No need to shy away from flaunting that sindoor. It looks good especially when you are newly married! Carry your own box of sindoor and don’t be dependent on others.

Flat sandals and fitted pair of jeans – After all the pomp and show, you would want to relax and just be! Ensure to carry flat sandals/shoes and not to forget that pair of jeans you find yourself truly comfortable in.

Non-traditional jewelry – You can’t manage wearing heavy neckpieces and earrings all the time. Ensure you have a variety of jewelry that you can wear at any occasion; just be sure to choose the classy ones.

Safety pins/Hairpins – Not to take things for granted, as a bride you must be very particular about the smallest of things. Ensure carrying hairpins and safety pins all the time as you never know what may happen.

Comfortable night wears – Being a bride can be a difficult task equally, for maybe standing at a stretch during rituals and doing things that are supposed to be done. After a wonderful wedding ceremony or related functions you would want to catch upon your beauty sleep in something really comfortable. Isn’t it?

Makeup remover/Vaseline – Do not forget your skin needs to breathe too! Don’t forget to carry makeup remover and moisturize your skin with a little Vaseline on it.

Ethnic wears – Girls looks truly elegant in Salwar kameez and Sarees. You must shop for some really good ones.

Mild scent/perfumes – This definitely comes to rescue when you have been travelling whole day and didn’t get time to freshen up. Not to forget you must always smell good!

A water bottle always!

Napkins and tissues – You never know when you might need it.