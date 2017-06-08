posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 8th, 2017 at 5:55 pm

Rubina Dilaik aka ‘Saumya’ from Shakti – Astitva ke ehsaas ki, loves exploring new places. The actress who is doing a great job in her show has a huge fan following, all thanks to her acting skills and a truly empowering character she portrays!

It is quite natural for someone wanting to know more and more about an actor or an actress they truly admire. It’s always interesting to know about their daily life and living they are used to.

Well, Rubina is truly sweet that ways! She never disappoints her fans when it comes to sharing about small little things in her life.

The actress recently visited a beautiful place and that captivated her heart!

Here’s a sweet video post by her that you are surely going to love. Have look!

Sunshine A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Isn't that the most awesome thing you saw today?