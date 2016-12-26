posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 26th, 2016 at 1:17 pm

Tonight on Bigg Boss 10 we will see Monalisa sharing with Nitibha about how she felt when Manu during the Weekend Ka Vaar said "Main isse pareshaan hun" on national television. Considering Manu and Monalisa have been good friends in the house till now, Mona looked very upset by such a comment made by a friend! She tells Nitibha, had she been at his place she would never do that!

Nitibha giving a different perspective to it tried telling Mona that may be that was told as a joke but also agreed that even if that was a joke one can still feel hurt.

Is this the beginning of a distance between the two friends? or Manu will be able give right justifications and be able to calm down his friend?

Do watch tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM to know the whole story!