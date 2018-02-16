Must Read: Interesting facts about Pooja Sharma from 'Mahakaali'!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 16th, 2018 at 3:48 pm

Pooja Sharma has proved that she is an outstanding performer. She is quite graceful in her acting and has a huge fan following!

 

Wouldn’t you want to know a little more about your favorite actress?

 

 

Here’s some interesting facts about Pooja Sharma.

 

 

17934549_1762139850782293_3368892572259844096_n

 

 

Love for books – Pooja is an avid reader. Her favorite writers are Bulleh Shah and Gulzar.

 

928667_1597941187099931_1379648950_n

 

 

Interest in performing arts – She was inclined towards performing arts since her childhood. Pooja participated in many debates and dramas during her school days.

 

 

11282654_1632715390308676_1793139980_n

 

 

 

Gives the credit of her achievements to her family – Pooja’s family always encouraged her to pursue her dreams. She says whatever she has achieved today is because of her family’s constant support.

 

12339021_208192389513474_422921947_n

 

 

A contestant in Femina Miss India 2006 – Pooja also became one of the top 10 finalists in this pageant.

 

12751440_554252848068137_451250265_n

 

 

 

Doesn’t like makeup – In real life Pooja prefers staying simple and natural.

 

 

Favorite hobbies – Travelling, reading, dancing and yoga are her favorite hobbies.

 

 

Did you enjoy reading it? Do share your comments below.

 

 

Watch Mahakaali Sat-Sun at 7 PM.


﻿

