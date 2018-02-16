posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 16th, 2018 at 3:48 pm

Pooja Sharma has proved that she is an outstanding performer. She is quite graceful in her acting and has a huge fan following!

Wouldn’t you want to know a little more about your favorite actress?

Here’s some interesting facts about Pooja Sharma.

Love for books – Pooja is an avid reader. Her favorite writers are Bulleh Shah and Gulzar.

Interest in performing arts – She was inclined towards performing arts since her childhood. Pooja participated in many debates and dramas during her school days.

Gives the credit of her achievements to her family – Pooja’s family always encouraged her to pursue her dreams. She says whatever she has achieved today is because of her family’s constant support.

A contestant in Femina Miss India 2006 – Pooja also became one of the top 10 finalists in this pageant.

Doesn’t like makeup – In real life Pooja prefers staying simple and natural.

Favorite hobbies – Travelling, reading, dancing and yoga are her favorite hobbies.

