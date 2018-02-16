posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 16th, 2018 at 3:48 pm
Pooja Sharma has proved that she is an outstanding performer. She is quite graceful in her acting and has a huge fan following!
Wouldn’t you want to know a little more about your favorite actress?
Here’s some interesting facts about Pooja Sharma.
Love for books – Pooja is an avid reader. Her favorite writers are Bulleh Shah and Gulzar.
Interest in performing arts – She was inclined towards performing arts since her childhood. Pooja participated in many debates and dramas during her school days.
Gives the credit of her achievements to her family – Pooja’s family always encouraged her to pursue her dreams. She says whatever she has achieved today is because of her family’s constant support.
A contestant in Femina Miss India 2006 – Pooja also became one of the top 10 finalists in this pageant.
Doesn’t like makeup – In real life Pooja prefers staying simple and natural.
Favorite hobbies – Travelling, reading, dancing and yoga are her favorite hobbies.
