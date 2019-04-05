posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 5th, 2019 at 7:57 pm

This week on Rising Star 3, as we step into the 4th week, make sure for a range of performances that will impress you more than ever. Week on week, the super singers at Rising Star 3 are raising the bar more than ever and treating us to some amazing performances. With the current ‘duels ki takkar’ going on, the contestants are a pool of both nervousness and excitement. They only motive for them is to give in their best. So, while our three judges leave no stone unturned in motivating them, this weekend, we have a few celebrities coming in to play their cheerleaders and add to the fun!

Tomorrow, get ready to witness Mika’s magic on the set who will not only be a guest on Rising Star 3 but also sing along with the contestants to make the evening a memorable one.

On the day after, we meet the crew of the most-talked-about film Kalank who will add their sparks and make your Sunday super cool! Make way for the stunning Alia Bhatt and the cool dudes of Bollywood – Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur! We sense your excitement and so it’s time you set reminders to tune in to Rising Star 3 this weekend at 9 pm without fail!