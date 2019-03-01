posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 1st, 2019 at 6:20 pm

Mumbai, 1st March’2019: COLORS – Viacom18’s flagship Hindi general entertainment channel takes part in the biggest cricketing phenomena of the year as it partners the reigning heroes of Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians. Having established itself as the #1 channel in the premiere & urban Hindi category, COLORS has come onboard as the Principal Sponsor for the Mumbai Indians. Adding more color-ful hues to their bleed blue spirit, Mumbai Indians will don the COLORS logo on back of their jersey as showcase their mettle at the 12th edition of the IPL scheduled to kickstart on March 23rd.

Commenting on the partnership said Spokesperson from Viacom18, “Cricket is like a religion in India that brings every member of the family together and so does a leading general entertainment channel like COLORS. Therefore, associating with the most popular cricketing team of IPL – Mumbai Indians which enjoys tremendous adulation, is a perfect blend with our brand positioning. Both COLORS and Mumbai Indians are consistent, entertaining, ambitious and aggressive and exemplify the same ethos. This is yet another avenue for us to connect with our audiences both on and off the field as well as on-air.”

Setting the tone for the IPL fever, COLORS will bring viewers closer to the Mumbai Indians players through a series of innovative integrations and contests on-air as well as through digital engagement.

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson added, “We are extremely delighted to bring COLORS as the Principle Sponsor for Mumbai Indians and look forward to develop a long term, mutual benefiting association. Through the journey this IPL, Mumbai Indians and COLORS will create consumer-centric entertaining content, which we hope our global fans will appreciate and associate with.”

