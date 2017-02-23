posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 23rd, 2017 at 7:02 pm

'Force 2' does not boast a huge number of songs but the few it does have, are extremely pleasant to listen to with a couple of good dance numbers and a beautiful, mellow romantic one.

Below are the songs from the movie –

O Janiya is sung by the talented Neha Kakkar and is an extremely peppy song with Sonakshi Sinha captivating us with her moves and Oomph! factor in the music video.

Rang Laal is sung by Aditi Singh Sharma, Dev Negi and John Abraham. The song is composed by Gourov Roshin with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song pays tribute to all the fallen soldiers who gave their life for our country.

Ishaara is sung beautifully by Armaan Malik and is certain to tug at your heartstrings.

Catch Me If U Can is sung by Amaal Mallik and is a techno number that will get your feet tapping.

