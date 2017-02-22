posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 22nd, 2017 at 5:21 pm

Force 2 is an action packed spy thriller movie, and the most exciting part is going to be its – double blast, coming Sunday, 26th of February 12 PM onwards.

To build up a little curiosity, we bring in the details about the various characters associated with movie.

Here are they mentioned below –

ACP Yashwardhan (John Abraham) – A firm and a no-nonsense cop who is also a RAW operative. He has become stone hearted after his wife’s death. However he still feels the pangs of her death. He is utterly professional and works for justice. Putting an end to the misdeeds of the criminals.

Kamaljit Kaur/ KK (Sonakshi Sinha) – A RAW agent who supports ACP Yashwardhan. Her looks are serious and all she knows is focus on her business. She is spik and span in her dressing, and solely concentrates on the job given. She along with ACP Yashwardhan sets out on a special mission at Budapest. KK is still very sober and childlike at heart in her personal life.

Rudra Pratap Singh/Shiv Sharma (Tahir Raj Bhasin) – He plays the bad guy in the movie, he acts as a mastermind who gives important information about Indian RAW agents to the chinese spies and indulges into other malicious activities.

Anjan Das (Narendra Jha) – He is the Indian RAW head.

Karan Pratap Singh (Boman Irani) –is a former RAW agent and also the father of Rudra.

Maya (Genelia D’Souza) – Wife of ACP Yashwardhan, who got killed five years ago.