posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 16th, 2016 at 3:55 pm

Mouni Roy, who played Shivanya in the first season of 'Naagin', will soon be seen again for Season 2 of the same show. The trio of Shivanya, Shesha and Ritik created tremendous buzz and owned a lot of hearts. Mouni recently shared a make up room picture on instagram from the shoot for Season 2.

@eshagupta3105 ,"didn't wait for me to finish flipping hair"!!!! #naagin2 #comingsoon Are we excited? @colorstv @anusoru A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 15, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

We cannot wait to see what will unfold in the next season of Naagin.

We have got our eyes on you. Awaiting magical hypnosis of the Naagin dobarra!