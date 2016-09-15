posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 16th, 2016 at 3:55 pm
Mouni Roy, who played Shivanya in the first season of 'Naagin', will soon be seen again for Season 2 of the same show. The trio of Shivanya, Shesha and Ritik created tremendous buzz and owned a lot of hearts. Mouni recently shared a make up room picture on instagram from the shoot for Season 2.
We cannot wait to see what will unfold in the next season of Naagin.
We have got our eyes on you. Awaiting magical hypnosis of the Naagin dobarra!
