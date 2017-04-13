posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 13th, 2017 at 4:46 pm

Dabur Glucose-D Presents ‘Colors Golden Petal Awards’ was a star-studded affair as a host of celebrities showed up to be a part of a fun filled night. It was one of the biggest and most anticipated events of the year and it did not disappoint as the entertainment factor was sky high! The theme of the event was ‘Snow Wonderland’ and everything looked fabulous. There was a range of good entertainment on display, with many TV biggies adding to the fun factor!

Mouni Roy absolutely stole the show as she showed up looking glamorous as ever! Not only that, she also entertained us with some fantastic performances and even won an award. Definitely a glorious night for her!

Mouni definitely turned heads as she looked stunning in a flowing black dress!

Thank you for getting me through this craaaazzzeee day

#cutiepie #mouniroy @imouniroy ❤😍 #nowordsforyou @imouniroy A post shared by mon (@im_mouniroy_) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

She can pull off absolutely any look with ease and check out all the amazing outfits she donned for her performances. No one can deny that she is a star performer and grabs your attention with her graceful moves!

#bestactress #GoldenPetalAwards #grateful Forever thankful

Mouni Roy won big as she grabbed the award for Best actress!

She even took to twitter leave a little thank you message, showing her love and appreciation!

Congratulations, Mouni Roy! Stay classy and keep dazzling us like you always do!