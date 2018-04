posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 29th, 2016 at 1:12 pm

Naagin's lead actress, Mouni Roy, was at the ITA awards and looked super classy in her golden gown. She won the Best Actress for her role of Shivanya in Naagin.

Currently she is seen essaying the role of Shivangi, Shivanya's daughter in Season 2 of Naagin.

Check out her ITA look here...

