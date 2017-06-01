posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 8th, 2018 at 4:49 pm

Is there anyone who is not a fan of this television heartthrob? Probably, no one right? We’re all are fans of Harshad Chopda a.k.a. Aditya from Bepannaah. His charming looks and his intense character in the show makes us want to see more of him every time. The cherry on the cake here is that Harshad is a gym freak who enjoys trying a multitude of exercises that not only keep him fit all the time but also motivates his fans through Instagram. He truly believes in ‘working out when not working’. Here’s proof!

#1 No matter what the weather is if it’s a holiday it’s time to shred.

#2 It's all about striking a balance after all, right?

#3 Aren't Saturday workouts just the best?

#4 A cool dance move or a cool dance workout? You pick because we're good with both!

#5 How many of you are always fresh and active to hit the gym?

BeingActive! A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

#6 Skipping the gym, but not skipping the workout!