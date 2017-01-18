posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 12:39 pm

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house has been totally different since last two days. The housemates have all become united to be part of the biggest happening in the 10th season of the show i.e. seeing their co housemate getting married.

Monalisa obviously looks the most ecstatic about the whole surprise, becoming part of her happiness even the housemates can’t refrain from singing and dancing on all the popular mehendi tracks.

The entire Bigg Boss house gets decorated with flowers; one can feel the celebrations with such happenings around. Some well-known faces from the Bhojpuri film industry also enter the house to be part of the celebration.

One needs to see the delight on Monlisa’s face as her mother makes walks in.

It would also be great seeing the housemates wearing best of the attires during different functions.

Do not miss Monalisa Ki Shaadi tonight on Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!