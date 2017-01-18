Monalisa's Mehendi Function Brings A Lot Of Joy In The Bigg Boss House

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house has been totally different since last two days. The housemates have all become united to be part of the biggest happening in the 10th season of the show i.e. seeing their co housemate getting married.

 

Pic 11

 

 

Monalisa obviously looks the most ecstatic about the whole surprise, becoming part of her happiness even the housemates can’t refrain from singing and dancing on all the popular mehendi tracks.

 

Pic 05

 

 

The entire Bigg Boss house gets decorated with flowers; one can feel the celebrations with such happenings around. Some well-known faces from the Bhojpuri film industry also enter the house to be part of the celebration.

 

Pic 10

 

 

One needs to see the delight on Monlisa’s face as her mother makes walks in.

 

Pic 24

 

 

It would also be great seeing the housemates wearing best of the attires during different functions.

 

Pic 26

 

 

Do not miss Monalisa Ki Shaadi tonight on Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!


﻿

