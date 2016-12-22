Monalisa's Boyfriend Will Enter The Bigg Boss House, And This Is What He Will Do!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 22nd, 2016 at 2:27 pm

Tonight we will see how Monalisa gets really overwhelmed after seeing her boyfriend! Yes, he too will be entering the Bigg Boss House for a short while. The housemates feel delighted to find yet another housemate meeting her beloved after so long! After a warm exchange with other housemates Monalisa’s boyfriend firmly speaks with Manu Punjabi and says “Aapse main dukhi hun”, adding to that he expresses how bad he felt when Manu made some not so good remarks about him in the past. He mentions how eight years of relationship gets affected badly because of sixty days of friendship. Manu looks completely taken aback by this!

 

IMG_5823

 

What do you think Monalisa will do in this situation? Whom will she support? Also, do you think this will affect Monalisa and Manu’s friendship in the long run?

 

IMG_5837

 

Share your views in the below space.

 

IMG_5821
 

Watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with