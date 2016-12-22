posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 22nd, 2016 at 2:27 pm

Tonight we will see how Monalisa gets really overwhelmed after seeing her boyfriend! Yes, he too will be entering the Bigg Boss House for a short while. The housemates feel delighted to find yet another housemate meeting her beloved after so long! After a warm exchange with other housemates Monalisa’s boyfriend firmly speaks with Manu Punjabi and says “Aapse main dukhi hun”, adding to that he expresses how bad he felt when Manu made some not so good remarks about him in the past. He mentions how eight years of relationship gets affected badly because of sixty days of friendship. Manu looks completely taken aback by this!

What do you think Monalisa will do in this situation? Whom will she support? Also, do you think this will affect Monalisa and Manu’s friendship in the long run?

Share your views in the below space.

Watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!