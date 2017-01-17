posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 17th, 2017 at 12:46 pm

There has been a series of events on Bigg Boss 10 till date. Nobody can predict what will happen the next moment on the show. In a similar scenario, Bigg Boss this time takes a massive effort to unite two souls for the rest of their lives! Yes, you read it right, beyond imagination of anyone in the house especially Monalisa, Bigg Boss takes a decision to get Mona and her boyfriend, Vikrant married. Isn’t that exciting?

Mona is taken by complete surprise as Bigg Boss calls her in the activity area. She goes jaw dropped to find Vikrant waiting for her. Well, this is just the beginning; you need to watch how Vikrant goes down on his knee to propose Monalisa! Later Bigg Boss in front of everyone announces; how he takes the complete responsibility of getting the two married.

The happiness on Mona’s face is quite obvious! She looks to be on cloud 9! Any girl would feel the same when her dream comes true, isn’t it? The housemates later gear up for the wedding preparations.

You need to watch how the story unfolds tonight at 10:30 PM!