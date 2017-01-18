posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 1:23 pm

The biggest celebration in the Bigg Boss happens tonight. The evening will dazzle even more when close friends of Monalisa and Vikrant walk in the house. Vikrant and Monalisa tie the knot tonight as per the hindu tradition.

On this special occasion Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua who were also the ex-contestants on the show along with other close friends of the couple surprise everyone by making an entry in the Bigg Boss house tonight to congratulate their friends.

Post the wedding, there is a grand party that awaits everyone. As some of the popular Bhojpuri song tracks play in the background the guests along with the Dulha-Dulhan come together to dance on the stage.

In fact Ravi Kishan even calls upon Bani on stage to perform with her.

There is a lot which you can’t miss watching!

