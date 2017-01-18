Monalisa Gets Happily Married On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 1:23 pm

The biggest celebration in the Bigg Boss happens tonight. The evening will dazzle even more when close friends of Monalisa and Vikrant walk in the house. Vikrant and Monalisa tie the knot tonight as per the hindu tradition.

 

IMG_2579

 

 

On this special occasion Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua who were also the ex-contestants on the show along with other close friends of the couple surprise everyone by making an entry  in the Bigg Boss house tonight to congratulate their friends.

 

IMG_2606

 

 

Post the wedding, there is a grand party that awaits everyone. As some of the popular Bhojpuri song tracks play in the background the guests along with the Dulha-Dulhan come together to dance on the stage.

 

IMG_2637

 

In fact Ravi Kishan even calls upon Bani on stage to perform with her.

 

IMG_2650

 

 

There is a lot which you can’t miss watching!

Tune in at 10:30 PM to watch Bigg Boss 10


﻿

