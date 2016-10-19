Monalisa Bhojpuri is the first contestant to break down on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 19th, 2016 at 4:55 pm

Arguments, tiffs and disputes are in full swing on Bigg Boss Season 10! We are barely into Day 3 and contestants are unable to handle the stress and pressure. The first contestant to openly say that is Monalisa Bhojpuri. Between a heated argument, she comes up to the camera teary eyed and asks Bigg Boss to take her out of the house! Monalisa is the first contestant on Bigg Boss 10 to break down like this!

 

PIC 05

 

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 for this and lot more, Mon- Fri 10.30PM!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with