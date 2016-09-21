posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 21st, 2016 at 2:42 pm

What can we say when it comes to Mona Singh? She seems to have done it all. A wonderful palette of characters performed on the screen.Theatre artist, winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 1 and currently, playing Paridhi on Kawach. Mona, the lady with an infectious bubbly persona, is now ready to switch on your laughter mode.

Mona is ready to don herself as the host of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. Yes, you heard that right!

Our excitement meter has already begun to tickle us! Krushna, Bharti and Sudesh will join the others in the troop and will give the host role a break.

Tune in on 25th September at 10PM! #CNBTaaza