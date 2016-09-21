Mona Singh to be your host for weekly laughathon

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 21st, 2016 at 2:42 pm

What can we say when it comes to Mona Singh? She seems to have done it all. A wonderful palette of characters performed on the screen.Theatre artist, winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 1 and currently, playing Paridhi on Kawach. Mona, the lady with an infectious bubbly persona, is now ready to switch on your laughter mode.

IMG_6355

 

IMG_6489

 

IMG_6652

 

Mona is ready to don herself as the host of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. Yes, you heard that right!

IMG_3020

 

Our excitement meter has already begun to tickle us! Krushna, Bharti and Sudesh will join the others in the troop and will give the host role a break.

 

 

Tune in on 25th September at 10PM! #CNBTaaza


﻿

Connect with