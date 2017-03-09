Moment When Chelsi Cried For Loveleen

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 9th, 2017 at 12:19 pm

IMG_0014

Story – There is so much we can learn from children in our lives. Their flawless hearts and the innocence they carry can make the most complicated situation simple in no time. Their genuineness makes us learn that one should try and be real; changing oneself can lead to nowhere.

Rising Star contestants, Loveleen Kaur and Chelsi Behura became very good friends on the show. The two girls not only are amazing singers but have always encouraged and appreciated each other.  During the last weekend, the duo was chosen as one of the pairs who would compete against each other during – Duels Ki Takkar. This definitely did not create any distance between the two friends but the two took it very sportingly.

However, Loveleen Kaur could fetch only 75% of votes against Chelsi who earned 87% of votes in the beginning.

The beauty of the entire moment was looking at Chelsi, who cried at the drop of the hat for Loveleen, whereas Loveleen kept smiling throughout even when she couldn’t beat her friend in the competition and pacified her. The audience and experts were amazed to watch this LIVE and felt extremely overwhelmed.

Now this is what is called having a friendly competition, isn’t it?


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with