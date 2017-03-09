posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 9th, 2017 at 12:19 pm

Story – There is so much we can learn from children in our lives. Their flawless hearts and the innocence they carry can make the most complicated situation simple in no time. Their genuineness makes us learn that one should try and be real; changing oneself can lead to nowhere.

Rising Star contestants, Loveleen Kaur and Chelsi Behura became very good friends on the show. The two girls not only are amazing singers but have always encouraged and appreciated each other. During the last weekend, the duo was chosen as one of the pairs who would compete against each other during – Duels Ki Takkar. This definitely did not create any distance between the two friends but the two took it very sportingly.

However, Loveleen Kaur could fetch only 75% of votes against Chelsi who earned 87% of votes in the beginning.

The beauty of the entire moment was looking at Chelsi, who cried at the drop of the hat for Loveleen, whereas Loveleen kept smiling throughout even when she couldn’t beat her friend in the competition and pacified her. The audience and experts were amazed to watch this LIVE and felt extremely overwhelmed.

Now this is what is called having a friendly competition, isn’t it?