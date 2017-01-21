posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 21st, 2017 at 5:56 pm

It will be simply fantastic to see the two Khans having an incredible time in the Bigg Boss house tonight. Best part is when Salman acts a cop interrogating Badshah Khan in one of the scenes, and SRK off and on chuckles on the funny accusations. One can clearly see how much the duo adores each other, no wonder we love them so much too!

Also there is a moment when a very interesting question is posed in front of the two, that ‘Raees Sultan hota hai ya Sultan raees hota hai’; you need to watch the episode to find the answer.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be involved in an activity, he will be seen talking to Manveer over the phone and giving him a secret task.

What to mention and what not! Watch the super exciting episode tonight at 9 PM!