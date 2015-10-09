posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on October 9th, 2015 at 6:03 pm

Jhalak is in its final week and everyone world over is awaiting the crowning of the Jhalak winner.

Mohit Malik who has been a consistent performer on the show has shown that with hard work and perseverance nothing is impossible. His transformation from a non-dancer to dancer is something that all Jhalak fans and judges have witnessed. Mohit bagging the immunity ball a few weeks back is an excellent example of how hard work always pays back.

In the season finale of Jhalak, Mohit and his chore- partner Sneha under Marischa’s guidance performed to the song ‘thug le’ and bagged a whopping 40 and a standing ovation from the judges for their act. While Ganesh called his performance “kaabile taarif”, the other judges too showered him with a lot of praises. To find out what everyone had to say about Mohit’s performance, don’t forget to watch the season finale of Jhalak, Sat 9 PM.