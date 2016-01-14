Mission Sapne Season 2: Meet Manju, for whom Vidya turned into a Coolie for one day!

She can be seen carrying heavy weight trunks, suitcases and rucksacks at the Jaipur bus terminus.  Manju, Rajasthan’s first female porter took to this strenuous job for her children after her husband’s death.

Manju, who hails from Sunderpura village in Jaipur district is a mother of three children. She lost her husband to the fatal liver dysfunction and had no other way to make ends meet but to take up this really strenuous job. She broke the artificial facade of restrictions laid in the names of traditions by her family.  She wore the pants and made her way into the province dominated by her male counterparts. Why? Because, for Manju what mattered most after demise of her life partner, were her three children; for whom she has dreamed of best of education and upbringing.  Manju is an embodiment of strong will and fearless endeavours with just one desire, a good life for children and Vidya Balan is here to make her dreams turn to reality.

Watch Mission Sapne Season 2’s premiere episode where Vidya Balan gets into Manju’s boots and makes this possible for her. 


