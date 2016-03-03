posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on March 3rd, 2016 at 5:35 pm

For rape survivors worldwide each day is like fighting a battle because of societies’ inability to treat them as survivors and not as aggressors. One often comes across people pointing fingers at those who have been abused in ways that are so absurd that makes you wonder what the world is coming to. I

ncidences of rape over the years have only grown in spite of the world becoming a smaller place. Amidst all the madness, there is still hope as crusaders world over are fighting for the cause so that the stigma attached to it and the lack of awareness doesn’t culminate into wrongful treatment to those who have lived through the anguish.

In a small slum village on the outskirts of Lucknow, 26-year-old Usha has been fervently fighting for the cause of rape survivors and empowering them with tools that enable them to stand on their two feet. The girls aged 10 and above who call themselves as the ‘Red Brigade’ learn martial arts, go to school, college and teach other victims how to file an FIR apart from spreading awareness about safety. An inspiration for many, the girls at Red Brigade not only seek a better future for themselves but also others like them who feel ashamed by helping them come out and take a stand for themselves.

With a dream of building a rehab centre for rape survivors, three girls from the Red Brigade will be seen joining Sonali and Sonakshi on this week’s episode of Mission Sapne 2.

