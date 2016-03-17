posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on March 17th, 2016 at 2:29 pm

At such a tender age, Ankur Patole has faced problems that most boys of his age can never even imagine of. Ankur aged 11 was born with a spinal disorder because of which he has had several operations since birth to straighten it. Not only that, Ankur was also born with just one hand.

Ankur lives with his parents and 15-year-old brother Vivek in Mumbai. While his father works as a chauffeur, his mother is a home maker. Despite of all the problems that Ankur has to go through every day, he is self sufficient and likes to do things on his own like every other child. What’s most special about Ankur is his positive attitude which is so infectious that it could put anyone to shame.

Ankur loves to watch informative channels and hopes to become an automotive engineer someday and design a new age car that could travel at super fast speeds or fly. Apart from watching television, Ankur also loves to dance and attends dance classes to fulfill his passion.

Even after several operations, Ankur still has a slight hump that needs to be operated. Apart from that, he would also require a jaw operation in a couple of years to shape his jawline.The family has been treating Ankur since he was 3-years-old at NHCDC in Goregaon, Mumbai and hope that through the show Mission Sapne, they would be able to afford the expenses for Ankur’s treatment and also fulfill his brother’s dream of joining the Navy.

On this week of Mission Sapne 2, the vivacious Alia Bhatt will be joining the cause to raise funds for Ankur and his family by turning into a mask seller for a day.

Don’t forget to catch Mission Sapne 2, Sunday 11 AM.