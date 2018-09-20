Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the captain of them all?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 20th, 2018 at 5:28 pm

The fight for captaincy in the Bigg Boss house has begun and now you know you’re in for a treat. From playing the cards right to being an admired captain; the countdown to picking the first captain in the house has started. This also involves a fun task 'Raja Ki Duvida’ where your favourite Anupji becomes a king and must be impressed by the contenders a.k.a his ranis who will perform as per orders. We, along with you guys are also looking forward to watching how the other house members entertain him. Wait for it!

 

 

Owing to the roles taken up by individuals in this task, tonight we also see an argument between Shivashish and Sree Santh. With argument #2 in Sree’s kitty, will Bigg Boss take an action against him? Will we also see the unseen side of Shivashish tonight?

 

Screen Shot 2018-09-20 at 9.10.20 am
 

 

 
Screen Shot 2018-09-20 at 9.10.37 am

 

 

Stay tuned for Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss powered by Oppo F9 Pro at 9 pm only on Colors to know it all!

﻿

