Mind blowing: Chhote Miyan Dhaakad, 2 hours special tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 6th, 2017 at 2:56 pm

Every weekend becomes just perfect with a bunch of talented children coming on the television screens with one motive, to make us burst out laughing with their hilarious acts and to give us a proper dose of much needed entertainment after a tiring week.

 

By now we have become quite familiar with these cute and innocent faces, outstanding in their performances.

 

Judges Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia along with the host, Bharti Singh look in awe watching their talents and so does the audience.

 

Tonight the entertainment would be double as we will watch 2 hours special episode.

 

Here’s a look at what’s going to happen in today’s episode -

 

 

 Govinda will be the special guest!

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (23)
 
 

 

Those expressions, which are to die for!

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (25)

 

 

The best rockstar ever!

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (22)

 

Are you excited for this one? If yes, then don't forget tuning in at 9 PM today!


﻿

Post Your Comments

