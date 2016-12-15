'Mere Manu aur Manveer ko jitaana', says Swami Om on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 15th, 2016 at 3:44 pm

Tonight, Manu, Manveer, Nitibha and Lopamudra attempt to pull Swami Om’s leg by asking him to give a message to the Bigg Boss 10 audience. They bring him out in front of the camera and ask him to speak. However, Swami Om cleans bowled all of them when he gives the message.

 

PIC 32

 

In his trademark style, he closes his eyes and tells the audience that he is anyway not going to go long but they should support Manu and Manveer ensuring that they win this season.

 

PIC 36

 

Manu and Manveer laugh as Swami Om gets serious and leaves.

 

PIC 40

 

﻿

