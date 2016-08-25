Meet The Super Funky Riteish Deshmukh on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 19th, 2016 at 2:33 pm

‘Naachenge Jee Jaan Se’ seems to have gotten into the DNA code of our JDJ9’s magnificent seven. This week, put on your dancing shoes or maybe just dance barefoot along with our contestants. With the display of gender swap in the performances this time, JDJ9 stage will also witness the funky madness of Riteish Deshmukh.

IMG_5177
IMG_5318

Deshmukh, who was on JDJ9 to promote his upcoming musical film, Banjo, had tons of fun with the contestants and the judges.  His performance on the song ‘Bappa’ from the movie was a clear reflection of his cool style and crazy aura which shined even on Jhalak.

IMG_5445

It goes without saying that Riteish was thoroughly delighted to see some out-freaking-standing acts on the show.

 

Don't miss the Mr Pouty @karanjohar .... The laughing jack @jacquelinef143 #banjo on #jdj9

A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 

 

Had a Great time on #JhalakDikhlaja thank you @karanjohar @jacquelinef143 @manishpaul @GANESHHEGDE ... #Banjo

A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

 

Also, Jacqueline got quite a few handy tips from Riteish on how to flirt with Shantanu in a tapori style!

IMG_5572

Thanks to the masti of this Banjo star, we cannot wait until Saturday is back! Lavkar ya JDJ9! 


﻿

