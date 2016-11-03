Meet the rule breakers of Bigg Boss House

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 3rd, 2016 at 2:39 pm

We are into week 3 of Bigg Boss and the tasks are already making the contestants run helter-skelter. The battle between the Indiawale and Celebrities  continue to take interesting twists and keep us hooked to the thought of ‘what’s next?’

 

No matter the numerous arguments, all voices fall flat in front of one commanding authority of the house, Bigg Boss! This time the Boss declares punishment, yes, you heard that right.

 

Despite several warnings and proper guidelines Gaurav, Rahul and Bani have been turning a deaf ear to them. This time the price is for them to pay. Punishment is very much on the cards.

 

All three are to carry out a specific task without any break. Well, that can get a bit rough now. There is no hiding of mistakes from Bigg Boss. But we wonder, what rule did these celebrities break?

Our curious veins are tickling us, what about you? Let’s find out tonight on Bigg Boss at 10.30PM!
 


