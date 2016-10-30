posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 30th, 2016 at 5:06 pm

Om Swami has been one of the most entertaining contender in the Bigg Boss house since day one. And it goes without saying that the man can churn an argument into a funny joke for us to laugh at.

While he may have gotten onto the nerves of the housemates at first, looks like he is coming along just fine.

Tonight, comedy rockstars, Bharti Singh and Karan Wahi will make an appearance on the show. Both express their ardent love for the entertainment factor and ask Om Swami to do some new cool moves that he learnt in the house lately. You will be amazed when you see this...