Meet the dazzling divas at the ITA Awards

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 1st, 2016 at 4:23 pm

This Sunday, 4th Dec, ITA Awards will bring to you magnum opus of entertainment. A night of nights, where you meet a galaxy of stars, and universe of entertainment will gleam before your eyes! Let's have a look at the divas who are going to be at the ITA Awards, this weekend...

 

MOUNI ROY

 

ROSHNI CHOPRA

 

ANUSHKA RANJAN

 

Shiny happy people✨ #ITAAwards2016 #ITA

A photo posted by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan) on

 

POOJA GOR

 

Mr. Smarty Pants & I. #aboutlastnight #itaawards2016

A photo posted by Pooja A Gor (@ppgor09) on

 

DEBINA BONERJEE

 

SUZANNE BERNERT

 

SHRUTI ULFAT

 

With beautiful people Nikki Aneja, Anita Kanwal and Neena Kulkarni #ITA awards 2016

A photo posted by Shruti Ulfat (@shrutiulfat) on

 

KASHMERA SHAH

 

Wearing my favourite colour At the red carpet!!! @itaawards

A photo posted by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1) on

 

RUBINA DILAIK

 

ITA 2016

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

POOJA BEDI

 

#namratajoshipura #glamour # #itaawards2016

A photo posted by Pooja Bedi (@poojabediofficial) on

 

ROSHNI SAHOTA

 

Ita awards night!!

A photo posted by roshni (@roshni_sahota) on

 

HELLY SHAH

 

ITA2016# ❤️

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

Do not miss it! Tune in on 4th Dec at 1PM and 4.30PM!


