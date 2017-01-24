posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 24th, 2017 at 2:43 pm

The multi-starrer movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, has been loved even before the release. The film known for some of the finest actors of Bollywood enacting the main characters and defining their roles in the most incredible manner.

Let’s know what their roles in the movie are –

1. Ayan Sanger – Ranbir Kapoor plays the main lead in the movie, he plays a singer whose musical journey gives him a variety of experience in life. He falls deeply in love with someone but the love never gets reciprocated in the same manner. Ayan tries and does everything possible to win his love but things go in vain. The character he portrays undergoes a lot of emotional setbacks and heartaches. Later in life he goes back and ponders on things that life gave him.

2. Saba Taliyar Khan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the character of a strong woman who is a poetess. She is divorced and has no place for love in her heart. However, after meeting Ayan she starts developing feelings for him. There comes a moment when Saba realises Ayan still carries feelings for Alizeh, knowing that she leaves him forever.

3. Alizeh Khan – Anushka Sharma plays the character of Alizeh. She is open hearted and great friends with Ayan Sanger. She adores Ayan Sanger but doesn’t harbour love for him. She stumbles upon her ex-lover DJ Ali, for whom she leaves hanging out with Ayan. Her character faces different situations in life, but she never feels the love for Ayan till the end of her life because she is too strong headed.