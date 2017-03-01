Meet the Cast of Dil Se Dil Tak

Dil Se Dil Tak, the forthcoming show on COLORS TV will replace Bigg Boss on the weekdays. The cast of the show is a strong point. Here's more about which of your favourite actors are part of the show...

 

Sidharth Shukla as Parth Bhanushali

 

Born and brought up in a Gujarati family, Parth is a family-oriented guy who is willing to go to any extent for his loved ones’ happiness. Jovial by nature, Parth believes in living life to the fullest and not pondering over small things. When he crossed paths with a Bengali girl, Shorvori, he won her over with his sense of humor and positive approach towards life. Driven by love, Parth is extremely supportive of his wife and supports her when his family refuses to accept their wedding.

 

Rashmi Desai as Shorvari Bhanushali

 

Hailing from a Bengali family, Shorvari is a well-educated and well-mannered girl. She is an introvert who speaks to the point and is non-confrontational in nature. Shorvari is a good listener, observer and a good judge of character on the whole. She tried her best to be accepted as a part of Parth’s family. She is committed to Parth and makes every possible attempt to give him all the happiness in the world.

 

Jasmin Bhasin as Teni

 

Teni is a typical small-town Gujarati girl who has come to the city to fulfil her dreams of going to the US. Having worked as a bar dancer, Teni is quite bold and outspoken. She feels that she cannot trust anybody and her sole objective is to earn lots of money in life. She may seem tough from outside but she is a very emotional person.

 

Along with Sidharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai and Jasmin Bhasin, Dil Se Dil Tak will feature a stellar line-up of artists. These include actors like Tej Sapru as Dadaji (Parth’s grandfather), Dolly Mattu as Ambika (Parth’s grandmother), Sachin Parikh as Ramnik Bhanushali (Parth’s father), Vaishnavi McDonald as Indu Bhanushali (Parth’s mother), Urvashi Upaddhyay as Poyni (Aunt), Karan Godwani as Suyog (Parth’s cousin brother), Pooja Sharma as Forum (Parth’s sister-in-law), Himani Sharma as Sejal (Parth’s cousin sister), Khyati Keswani as Dr. Jalpa (Aunt), Jignesh Joshi as Dr. Bharat and many more. 


