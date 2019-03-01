posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 18th, 2019 at 7:26 pm

The cookery show that has added meaning to your afternoons has slowly become the talk of the town. Kitchen Champions, hosted by Arjun Bijlani lets you forget your stress for an hour, makes you laugh, teaches you to cook some fun meals and well, also serves as a cool style guide too, thanks to our celebrities. With so many episodes in their kitty, we can say that all the leading television ladies have put their best fashion foot forward. Be it western or ethnic, we’ve witnessed a blend of great styles on Kitchen Champions and here’s a quick fashion recap for you!

Hina Khan: It’s the right time to pull those crop tops out, ladies! With a dash of pop colour to go with a denim skirt, Hina Khan’s look was all kinds of chic and summery!

Sana Khan: You can never go wrong with an all-black look and Sana Khan who teamed her look with gorgeous gold trinkets is proving it right! This does serve as a great Saturday night look too!

Mohan sisters: The sister trio totally set the stage on fire with their energy and charm. Dressed in gorgeous separates, these sisters, along with their mother were such a treat to watch!

Karishma Tanna: Looking for some brunch inspiration? Well, here’s a little dose of

sunshine! Take a cue from Karishma Tanna to flaunt a super fun day look in a chic jumpsuit!

Nehha Pendse: Black done right with an element of fun and frills! Adding a touch of glam, Nehha teamed a fun embellished choker with her overall look, thus adding an oomph factor!

Srishty Rode: Adding a little sparkle hurt nobody, right? Spotted in a pastel pink top and high waist trousers, Srishty Rode’s look was easy and so effortless!

Mohena Kumari: A dash of happy colors is just what you need to brighten up your day. Take a cue from Mohena who was spotted in a chic sparkly crop top with trousers that fit perfectly. Her look surely falls under the ‘simple and oh-so-elegant’ category’, doesn’t it?

Sanaya Irani: Pretty in pink with a dash of glamour! That’s summarizes Sanaya Irani’s look for you. Perfect for the day, Sanaya surely dressed to the nine and we loved every bit of it!



Rooting for more? Tune in to Kitchen Champions from Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm.