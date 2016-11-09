Meet singer Lokesh on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 3:51 pm

Lokesh, who was pretty upset with the nomination process yesterday, seems to be consoling herself by singing.

PIC 01

 

PIC 04

 

But she isn't alone, joining her from the secret room is Swami Om. Though he is pretty inquisitive about who is Lokesh singing the song for, he totally rocks the duet from secret room. 
Way to go Swami Ji and Lokesh!

 

PIC 02

 

PIC 07

 

Suron aur Sangeet ka anokha bandhan, only on Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

