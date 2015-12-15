Meet Sahil Anand, the Wild Card Entry on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 9:53 pm

Actor Sahil Anand is all set to appear in Bigg Boss Season 10 as a wild card contestant. Here's more about him...

 

 

#loveday#movie#promotions#delhi#tseries#music

A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on

 

Sahil has starred alongside Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year.

 

 

#selfie#with#my#new#colourfull#shades#thanks#aldo#haiapnadiltohawara#instatraveling#instacool#instamoments#hadta#15th#july

A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on

 

He has participated in MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla.

 

 

#frozen#in#time

A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on

 

Sahil hails from Chandigarh and presently lives in Mumbai.

 

 

#blessings#always#helps#god#is#great#banglasahib#delhi

A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on

 

He is a qualified B.Tech.

 

 

#mcleodganj#rejuvenate#rejuvinating#journey

A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on

 

He loves to play cricket, partying and driving cars.

 

 

#2#days#to#go#for#haiapnadiltohawara#movie#trailer#bollywood#movie#zee#music#pvr#mukherjee#goosbumps#24#june#hadta

A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on

 

His friends lovingly call him Gullu.

 

 

He loves to dress casually in t- shirts and ripped jeans.

 

 

#the#christmas#week

A photo posted by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial) on

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with