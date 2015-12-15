posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Actor Sahil Anand is all set to appear in Bigg Boss Season 10 as a wild card contestant. Here's more about him...
Sahil has starred alongside Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year.
He has participated in MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla.
Sahil hails from Chandigarh and presently lives in Mumbai.
He is a qualified B.Tech.
He loves to play cricket, partying and driving cars.
His friends lovingly call him Gullu.
He loves to dress casually in t- shirts and ripped jeans.
