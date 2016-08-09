Meet Karan Johar's first friend in Bollywood

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 9th, 2016 at 7:30 pm

Quite often we hear about the hiccups that happen in B-town. Cat fights and the number game are far from the magic of genuine friendships that happen in Bollywood, despite of it's erratic nature. 
We bring to you one such tale of friendship that our dearest judge on JDJ9, Karan Johar shared with us. 
The ace Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who has given some outstanding performances in the Indian cinema, happens to be Karan's first friend in the industry as a Bollywood star. 

 

DSC_2532

 

 

 

 


When young, Karan used to go to film parties with his friends. He vividly remembers that Anil Kapoor would walk up to him and interact, keeping aside all airs of stardom. Karan would really look up to him as the person he was then and as the person he still is.This led to the beginning of a wonderful bond they share as friends in the industry. 

 

DSC_2535

 

 


Kudos to this humbling friendship.
Do not miss out on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, this Saturday at 10pm.


﻿

