Meet JDJ9's Expression Queen

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 6th, 2016 at 3:21 pm

This Saturday, while the top five contestants on JDJ9, sit back to see what the wild card entrants have to showcase, they would be least expecting a terrific tornado of dance performances taking over for the night.  

fv

 

While someone will light some fire and someone will sprinkle cuteness, one will charm everyone away with mere expressiveness. Yes, Gracy Goswami or the new 'expression queen' of Jhalak, will win hands down for her expressions.

 

pagem

 

Her bubbly sweetness will remind KJo of Kareena Kapoor’s Geet character and Ganesh will be all praises for her.

 

page1

 

Meanwhile, just because they are tiny doesn’t mean they cannot give the other contestants a run for the trophy. Gracy and Nora will have a jugal-bandi too. Thumkas V/S Belly Dance!

 

pageb

 

We cannot wait to see Farah’s ‘Expression-loaded-Extravagant’ performer, Gracy Goswami. Are you ready to smile cheek to cheek? Tune in then, at 10PM on JDJ9, this Saturday. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

