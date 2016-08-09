Meet Jason Shah, the Wild Card Entry on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 9:53 pm

Jason Shah, model and actor, will enter Bigg Boss 10 house as a wild card entry. Know more about Jason here...

 

 

Life is about to change forever 😌

Jason is a British model and has got looks to die for.

 

 

Cracks are good, that's how the light gets in ⚡️ #cityscape

He is born in Mumbai and at present he is living in Mumbai.

 

 

Always on my mind ▪️◾️⬛️

Jason is qualified to be a football and cricket coach and fitness trainer.

 

 

I'm the king of this castle 🙏🏻 #lifeisgoodwhengodisinit

His hobbies are playing football, traveling and engaging in organic farming.

 

 

Fate lies in your balance 👊🏻 #stayfocused

He has acted in a Hindi movie called Fitoor.

 

 

Nothing adventured nothing attained 👉🏻 #ontheroadagain

His friends call him Ace.

 

 

Roll up your sleeves and power through the week 💥💥

He loves to dress in Indian and casual wear.

 

 

Eyes speak their own language 👽

