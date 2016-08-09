posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 9:53 pm

Jason Shah, model and actor, will enter Bigg Boss 10 house as a wild card entry. Know more about Jason here...

Life is about to change forever 😌 A photo posted by Jason Shah (@_j_k_s_) on Nov 23, 2016 at 11:05pm PST

Jason is a British model and has got looks to die for.

Cracks are good, that's how the light gets in ⚡️ #cityscape A photo posted by Jason Shah (@_j_k_s_) on Nov 14, 2016 at 11:32pm PST

He is born in Mumbai and at present he is living in Mumbai.

Always on my mind ▪️◾️⬛️ A photo posted by Jason Shah (@_j_k_s_) on Nov 13, 2016 at 1:42am PST

Jason is qualified to be a football and cricket coach and fitness trainer.

I'm the king of this castle 🙏🏻 #lifeisgoodwhengodisinit A photo posted by Jason Shah (@_j_k_s_) on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:51pm PDT

His hobbies are playing football, traveling and engaging in organic farming.

Fate lies in your balance 👊🏻 #stayfocused A photo posted by Jason Shah (@_j_k_s_) on Oct 12, 2016 at 12:35am PDT

He has acted in a Hindi movie called Fitoor.

Nothing adventured nothing attained 👉🏻 #ontheroadagain A photo posted by Jason Shah (@_j_k_s_) on Sep 21, 2016 at 12:48am PDT

His friends call him Ace.

Roll up your sleeves and power through the week 💥💥 A photo posted by Jason Shah (@_j_k_s_) on Sep 12, 2016 at 12:11am PDT

He loves to dress in Indian and casual wear.