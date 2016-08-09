posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Jason Shah, model and actor, will enter Bigg Boss 10 house as a wild card entry. Know more about Jason here...
Jason is a British model and has got looks to die for.
He is born in Mumbai and at present he is living in Mumbai.
Jason is qualified to be a football and cricket coach and fitness trainer.
His hobbies are playing football, traveling and engaging in organic farming.
He has acted in a Hindi movie called Fitoor.
His friends call him Ace.
He loves to dress in Indian and casual wear.
Recommended
Post Your Comments