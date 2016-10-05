posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 5th, 2016 at 4:18 pm

Meet Spandan Chaturvedi, the cutest one on the show. Yes, Shantanu will have a tough time competing with her when it comes to cuteness.

Spandan is the youngest contestant on JDJ9. And do not be surprised if her pout ends up reminding you of Jacqueline.

Her dance on Chittiyaa Kalaiyaan on this Saturday will be 'adorbs'!!! And if you think she is just going to compete on the dance floor, wait till you see how she can take over Manish's place within a blink.

She seems to have a winner's spirit already.

Do not miss out on this doll's lovely performance on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!