posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 9:54 pm

Elena is a German- Russian actress. She has appeared in German as well as Indian films. Some famous Indian films to her credit are Agent Vinod, Prague, John Day. Elena will enter the Bigg Boss 10 house as a wild card entry.

A photo posted by Elena Kazan (@elenakazan) on Mar 14, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Get to know more about this beauty here…

Elena has traveled the world! Well, almost…

A little girl at the bicycle shop came up to me and asked with a sweet smile: "Auntie, aap giroge toh nahin?" Let's hope not :-). Heading into Bombay traffic. Thank you, Laxmi Cycles. A photo posted by Elena Kazan (@elenakazan) on Nov 13, 2016 at 12:28am PST

Born in Moscow in Russia, Elena is of German origin. She was brought up in Ukraine and eventually her family shifted to Berlin. For higher studies, she went to US at the age of 16. Finally she settled in India as she worked with a volunteer organization in Kolkata. While in India she extensively traveled for the first three years.

Elena has worked as a German teacher and interpreter.

Thank you Diana for the photo :-) @diana_live4love A photo posted by Elena Kazan (@elenakazan) on Nov 6, 2016 at 1:24am PST

In India, Elena taught German language at Max Mueller Bhavan. She also worked as an interpreter at Indo- German Chamber of Commerce. Not just that, her love for language is such that she learned to speak fluent Hindi in India.

She is not formally trained in acting.

A photo posted by Elena Kazan (@elenakazan) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:32am PDT

Elena got her first break in a Bengali movie while she was working on an Australian short film that was being shot in Kolkata. She appeared for the first time in a Bengali film ‘Clerk’ opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee in 2010. She has also acted in a drama film ‘Gandhi to Hitler’ in 2011.

Elena has stunned her fans with a variety of roles in a short span of her acting career.

A photo posted by Elena Kazan (@elenakazan) on Nov 24, 2016 at 7:43am PST

Her first big role came her way in a movie called ‘John Day’ where she portrayed the character of a chronic alcoholic with a dark past. Whereas in ‘Prague’ she essays the role of a Czech Gypsy girl and she comes to India in search of her identity. She has also played the role of a Kashmiri girl n a movie called ‘Aasma’. She acted in a German- Philippine international English movie called ‘Ruined Heart’.

Presently she is doing a film called ‘Yun Hi’

Spent the day at Kazakh Film. What a place! More photos from the inside will follow. Thank you, Mr Darezhan Omirbaev for being such a wonderful host full of interesting stories. A photo posted by Elena Kazan (@elenakazan) on Nov 8, 2016 at 4:43am PST

Elena’s present venture is a Bollywood movie. She is paired opposite Rohit Nayyar.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10, Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every weekend at 9PM to get a glimpse of this German beauty!