posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 3rd, 2016 at 4:24 pm

Tonight we will see our JDJ9 contestants dance to the beat of hit songs of 'Iconic Bollywood Jodis'. While we all have our favourites in place, one must not fail to remember, one such jodi was that of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

Yes, JDJ9 peeps, you will meet Chotey Miyan today, dancing on 'Makhna' for Jacqueline. Back to Bollywood!

Catch this fun moment only on JDJ9, tonight at 10PM.