posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 3:40 pm

Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, platform always enjoys to meet and greet celebrities from different walks of life and tickle their funny bones. A laughter therapy that is one of it's kind. But this week, get ready to meet, the man with the chefs hat that has been his pride and glory and whose recipes have taken the name of India to different places on the map.

Here's more on the legendary Sanjeev Kapoor...

"Live life to the fullest, and focus on the positive." A photo posted by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor) on Sep 8, 2016 at 5:32am PDT



Sanjeev Kapoor is an Indian celebrity chef, entrepreneur writer and television personality.Kapoor was born in Ambala, Haryana and spent most of his childhood in New Delhi. He started in the hospitality industry in 1984 with a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Pusa, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, New Delhi.

Don't let one bad day, Stop you from reaching your Goal! #mondaymotivation A photo posted by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor) on Sep 12, 2016 at 1:13am PDT



He has done cookery shows all over the globe with famous culinary personalities like Rachel Ray, Richard Quest and Rene Redzepi. In fact he is also known as the Rachel Ray of India. He has also cooked for many dignitaries, including the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Happy birthday to our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir. God bless you always. #happybdaypmmodi A photo posted by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor) on Sep 17, 2016 at 1:01am PDT



Kapoor began his career in a under their kitchen management scheme. After working in many hotels, he became the Executive Chef of the Centaur Hotel in Mumbai. He is also the recipient of the Best Executive Chef of India Award by H & FS and the Mercury Gold Award at Geneva, Switzerland by Indian Federation of Culinary Associations. Singapore Airlines recruited him as one of the members of its International Culinary Panel.

"The best way to predict the future, is to CREATE it." A photo posted by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor) on Sep 7, 2016 at 3:32am PDT



Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe books are bestsellers, with more than 200 titles in 7 languages and bagged Indian and international awards. His restaurants Sanjeev Kapoor’s Khazana, The Yellow Chilli, Signature, Hong Kong and Options are considered the best in their categories not only in India but abroad as well.

"To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong." #Foodquote #LessonsofLife A photo posted by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor) on Aug 30, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT



He represented India in the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS) in South Korea and here he introduced them to the wonders of the ancient Indian way of Ayurvedic cooking. He was the Indian ambassador for UN’s Clean Cook Stoves campaign for the underprivileged of developing countries. He represented India as a Food ambassador in Spain under the Spanish Government’s Indian Future Leaders Programme (IFLP).

“Laughter is brightest in the place where food is.” A photo posted by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor) on Aug 26, 2016 at 1:05am PDT



Sanjeev Kapoor has also introduced a culinary art course at Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune in May 2016.

Let's welcome the most celebrated face in the Indian cuisine on Comedy Nights Bacho Taaza, on Sunday, 4th Dec at 10PM