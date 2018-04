posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 9:40 pm

S Sadachari Saibaba Omji is a social, religious and political leader and he will be a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.

Here are some interesting facts about him…

Om Swami is 59 years old.

He speaks Sanskrit fluently.

He is PhD in Astrology.

He normally likes to dress in a red kurta.

Om Swami uses his spare time in serving the country.