Meet Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Priyanka Jagga

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:46 pm

The beautiful Priyanka Jagga based in Noida will be seen on Bigg Boss 10 as a contestant.

 

Priyanka

 

Here are some interesting facts about this pretty woman…

 

Priyanka Jagga belongs to Panipat in Haryana and presently she is living in Noida.

 

She works as a Director of Recruitment and Marketing in an international BPO.

 

Priyanka is married to a wonderful person, Timothy, and she believes that she doesn't look like a mother of two sons.

 

She is lovingly called as Pari by her friends.

 

She loves dancing and singing.

 

