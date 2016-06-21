Meet Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Nitibha Kaul

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016

Someone is here to amp up the hotness in the Bigg Boss house for this season. Meet Nitibha Kaul, the talented  23-year-old works at Google Marketing Solutions as an account strategist. Nitibha will now be seen on Bigg Boss Season 10.

Here are a few interesting things about Nitibha Kaul...

 

 

Nitibha has been a participant in the Miss India Pagent.

 

 

Looking back upon life, only smiling #grateful #morningmotivation #hustlehard #noregrets #nofilter

Nitibha hobbies include dancing, listening to music, reading, singing, and swimming.

 

 

💋

Kaul is extremely scared of cockroaches.

 

 

Snapchat filters working their magic ⭐️

Nitibha is extremely fond of chocolates.

 

 

Take me back to pools with piano floors :( #holidaywithdrawals

One thing that Nitibha claims that she can’t live without is Lip Balm.

 

We are excited to see what unfolds for this beauty in this season of Bigg Boss.

 

 


