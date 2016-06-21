posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 9:44 pm

Someone is here to amp up the hotness in the Bigg Boss house for this season. Meet Nitibha Kaul, the talented 23-year-old works at Google Marketing Solutions as an account strategist. Nitibha will now be seen on Bigg Boss Season 10.

Here are a few interesting things about Nitibha Kaul...

Its here, what you're looking for A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jul 19, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

Nitibha has been a participant in the Miss India Pagent.

Looking back upon life, only smiling #grateful #morningmotivation #hustlehard #noregrets #nofilter A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jun 21, 2016 at 10:54pm PDT

Nitibha hobbies include dancing, listening to music, reading, singing, and swimming.

💋 A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Sep 19, 2016 at 7:20am PDT

Kaul is extremely scared of cockroaches.

Snapchat filters working their magic ⭐️ A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jul 11, 2016 at 6:21am PDT

Nitibha is extremely fond of chocolates.

Take me back to pools with piano floors :( #holidaywithdrawals A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jun 21, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

One thing that Nitibha claims that she can’t live without is Lip Balm.

We are excited to see what unfolds for this beauty in this season of Bigg Boss.